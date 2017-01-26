American Riviera Bank Names Darren Doi Team Leader

American Riviera Bank has named Darren Doi as commercial team leader for its business lending operations, said Joanne Funari, executive vice president and COOof the community bank. Doi’s new title is vice president, commercial team leader.

“In Darren’s team leader role, he supervises a team of lenders who service the credit needs of the Santa Barbara community,” Funari said. “His team specializes in business, commercial real estate and construction loans.”

Doi began his banking career at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust in 2004. Before joining American Riviera Bank in December 2009, he worked at Rabobank, N.A. as a commercial banking officer.

He is a member of California Coastal Rural Development Corp., serving on its loan committee since 2007, and Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise. He received his bachelor’s degree in business economics and master’s degree in economics from UCSB, where he was a standout on the Gaucho’s soccer team playing midfielder.

Doi can be reached at 730-4983 or [email protected]

— Jennifer Goddard Combs for American Riviera Bank.