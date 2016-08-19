American Riviera Bank Names Eusebio Cordova New Senior Vice President, Chief Credit Officer

Eusebio Cordova has been named senior vice president and chief credit officer at American Riviera Bank, according to Jeff DeVine, the community bank’s president and CEO.

“After interviewing a variety of candidates, we decided that our very best choice was already right here at the bank,” DeVine said. “Eusebio’s work ethic is second to none, and his familiarity with our bank in general — as well as our loan products, underwriting guidelines, loan policies and credit culture — will enable a quick transition into his new role.”

Prior to being named senior vice president and chief credit officer, Cordova was senior vice president of the commercial banking team.

He joined American Riviera Bank in August 2009 as vice president and commercial loan officer and by 2010 was considered the bank’s “construction loan expert.”

Cordova’s loan portfolio has grown into $100 million of construction, commercial real estate and business loans.

Cordova may be reached at 805.730.4978 or [email protected].

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing American Riviera Bank.