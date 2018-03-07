Friday, June 29 , 2018, 1:37 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Business

American Riviera Bank Opens Branch in Paso Robles

Company did a complete renovation on the building

New American Riviera Bank branch, 1601 Spring St., Paso Robles.
New American Riviera Bank branch, 1601 Spring St., Paso Robles. (American Riviera Bank)
By Jennifer Goddard for American Riviera Bank | March 7, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

American Riviera Bank's new full-service branch in Paso Robles opened for business on Feb. 26, furthering the bank’s commitment to serving customers in San Luis Obispo County.

The new branch, at 1601 Spring St., is American Riviera Bank’s first full-service bank branch in San Luis Obispo County.

The bank building was vacant when American Riviera Bank bought it in the fall. American Riviera fully renovated the property’s interior and exterior.

The new branch occupies 4,957 square feet, features a parking lot for customers, a drive-up teller and an ATM.

In addition to serving customers with personal accounts, the new branch offers business, commercial real estate, agricultural, residential mortgage, construction, and Small Business Administration loans with an experienced loan team.

American Riviera Bank had been operating from a loan production office headed by Neil Amarante, SVP/regional credit manager with Ann Hansen, vice president/commercial and ag banking officer; Paul Tognazzini, community relationship officer; Tyler Flesner, AVP/senior credit analyst; Emily Brush, credit assistant; and Nancy Enholm, residential loan processor.

The loan production team has moved to the new branch, joining Heidi Cummings, vice president/branch manager and her staff: Kirsten Goodwin, Michelle Brewster and Cindy Brennan.

American Riviera Bank expects to open more branches between Goleta and Paso Robles, offering customers expanded banking options and providing local employment opportunities.

Branches in Santa Barbara County are at 1033 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara, 525 San Ysidro Road, Montecito; 5880 Calle Real, Goleta. Visit www.americanrivierabank.com.
 
— Jennifer Goddard for American Riviera Bank.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 