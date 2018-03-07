American Riviera Bank Opens Branch in Paso Robles

Company did a complete renovation on the building

American Riviera Bank's new full-service branch in Paso Robles opened for business on Feb. 26, furthering the bank’s commitment to serving customers in San Luis Obispo County.

The new branch, at 1601 Spring St., is American Riviera Bank’s first full-service bank branch in San Luis Obispo County.

The bank building was vacant when American Riviera Bank bought it in the fall. American Riviera fully renovated the property’s interior and exterior.

The new branch occupies 4,957 square feet, features a parking lot for customers, a drive-up teller and an ATM.

In addition to serving customers with personal accounts, the new branch offers business, commercial real estate, agricultural, residential mortgage, construction, and Small Business Administration loans with an experienced loan team.

American Riviera Bank had been operating from a loan production office headed by Neil Amarante, SVP/regional credit manager with Ann Hansen, vice president/commercial and ag banking officer; Paul Tognazzini, community relationship officer; Tyler Flesner, AVP/senior credit analyst; Emily Brush, credit assistant; and Nancy Enholm, residential loan processor.

The loan production team has moved to the new branch, joining Heidi Cummings, vice president/branch manager and her staff: Kirsten Goodwin, Michelle Brewster and Cindy Brennan.

American Riviera Bank expects to open more branches between Goleta and Paso Robles, offering customers expanded banking options and providing local employment opportunities.

Branches in Santa Barbara County are at 1033 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara, 525 San Ysidro Road, Montecito; 5880 Calle Real, Goleta. Visit www.americanrivierabank.com.



— Jennifer Goddard for American Riviera Bank.