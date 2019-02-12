Pixel Tracker

American Riviera Bank Opens in Downtown San Luis Obispo

By Joyce Valentino for American Riviera Bank | February 12, 2019 | 12:00 p.m.

Continuing with its commitment to offer “true community banking” throughout the region, American Riviera Bank has opened a loan production office in downtown San Luis Obispo, and will be expanding to a full-service branch at the same location in the spring.

“In the summer of 2017, we opened a loan production office in Paso Robles that has now become the fastest growing full-service bank branch in Paso, with a hand-picked, home-grown team, focused on the specific banking needs of the local community,” said Jeff DeVine, president/CEO.

“Our plan for San Luis Obispo is exactly the same. We are committed to bringing back true community banking with a team empowered to make local decisions to best serve our clients’ needs,” he said.

The core management team of the new office includes Jay Beck, SVP/regional commercial banking manager; Stephanie Marden, vice president/commercial banking officer; and Gary Tanner, vice president/portfolio manager. All are long-time San Luis Obispo bankers and residents.

The architect and builder for the new branch at 1085 Higuera St. is the same duo that created the bank’s highly regarded branch in Paso Robles. The SLO branch will restore the look and feel of the original building while modernizing it, similar to what was accomplished in Paso Robles.

“The American Riviera Bank motto is ‘Bank on Better’ and we want our clients in SLO to experience better banking the moment they come in contact with ARB,” said Joanne Funari, executive vice president/COO.

“We are a local community bank and we invest in local people and businesses. We take the term community bank very seriously,” she said.

“We are excited to bring the community bank experience back to downtown SLO,” said Beck. “American Riviera Bank invests in its people and its community and is dedicated to its clients. We are looking forward to sharing the ARB experience with all of San Luis Obispo.”

For more, visit www.AmericanRivieraBank.com.

— Joyce Valentino for American Riviera Bank.

