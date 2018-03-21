Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 6:40 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

American Riviera Bank Promotes Bobby Boyes to Vice President

By Jennifer Goddard for American Riviera Bank | March 21, 2018 | 3:41 p.m.
Bobby Boyes Click to view larger
Bobby Boyes

American Riviera Bank has announced that Bobby Boyes, who has served as client relations manager at the bank since he came on board in 2005, has been promoted to vice president.

Boyes, a Goleta resident, brings 13 years of experience in banking and customer service expertise to his new role.

He was a member of the team that helped start the Bank of Santa Barbara in 2005. The Bank of Santa Barbara merged with American Riviera Bank on Jan. 1, 2016, and in that process, Boyes gained knowledge about banking and customer service.

“Over time, I have been able to build long-lasting relationships with clients and that’s something I continue to enjoy in my job today,” Boyes said. Previously, he worked at another bank as a personal banker.

Boyes earned a Bachelor of Science degree in English language and literature from UCSB and a financial planning certificate from UCSB/UCLA Extension. He grew up in Orange County.
 
American Riviera Bank offices are at 1033 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara, 525 San Ysidro Road, Montecito; and 5880 Calle Real, Goleta. The bank opened a new office this month in Paso Robles. Visit www.americanrivierabank.com.
 
— Jennifer Goddard for American Riviera Bank.

 

