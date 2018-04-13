American Riviera Bank Promotes Diane Bailey

American Riviera Bank has announced the promotion of Diane Bailey to vice president/commercial banking officer. Bailey, who works in the downtown Santa Barbara branch, has 17 years of experience in the banking industry.

She began her banking career in 1984 in Los Angeles. Her early career included 12 years in Beverly Hills as a vice president/commercial loan officer and branch manager.

She joined American Riviera Bank in 2016 as a part-time credit analyst and said she looks forward to new challenges with a great commercial lending team.

Bailey has lived in Santa Barbara for 20 years and has enjoyed raising her two children while also serving on school committees and nonprofits with her finance and banking experience.

American Riviera Bank branches in Santa Barbara County are at 1033 Anacapa St.. Santa Barbara; 525 San Ysidro Road, Montecito; and 5880 Calle Real, Goleta. A new branch in Paso Robles is at 1601 Spring St. Visit www.americanrivierabank.com.

— Jennifer Goddard for American Riviera Bank.