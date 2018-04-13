Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 10:01 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Business

American Riviera Bank Promotes Diane Bailey

By Jennifer Goddard for American Riviera Bank | April 13, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Diane Bailey Click to view larger
Diane Bailey

American Riviera Bank has announced the promotion of Diane Bailey to vice president/commercial banking officer. Bailey, who works in the downtown Santa Barbara branch, has 17 years of experience in the banking industry.

She began her banking career in 1984 in Los Angeles. Her early career included 12 years in Beverly Hills as a vice president/commercial loan officer and branch manager.

She joined American Riviera Bank in 2016 as a part-time credit analyst and said she looks forward to new challenges with a great commercial lending team.

Bailey has lived in Santa Barbara for 20 years and has enjoyed raising her two children while also serving on school committees and nonprofits with her finance and banking experience.

American Riviera Bank branches in Santa Barbara County are at 1033 Anacapa St.. Santa Barbara; 525 San Ysidro Road, Montecito; and 5880 Calle Real, Goleta. A new branch in Paso Robles is at 1601 Spring St. Visit www.americanrivierabank.com.

— Jennifer Goddard for American Riviera Bank.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 