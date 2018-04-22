American Riviera Bank Promotes Michael Viebeck

Michael Viebeck, who started his career with American Riviera Bank interning as a credit analyst, has been promoted to a full-time position as a commercial banking officer with the Santa Barbara-based community bank.

Viebeck graduated from Westmont College with a bachelor’s degree in economics and business in May 2016. While attending Westmont College, he worked as a customer service representative at Sandpiper Golf Course, which helped him realize he wanted to stay in Santa Barbara after graduating.

In May 2016, Viebeck accepted an internship as a credit analyst and worked part-time for three months before accepting a full-time job as a credit analyst. His job duties included analyzing loan applications, structuring and pricing commercial and industrial loans, and preparing loan requests.

In his new position as a commercial banking officer, Viebeck is managing a portfolio of commercial, industrial, and real-estate loans. He also meets with borrowers to service existing loans and meets with prospective clients to negotiate and structure new loans to drive local business development.

“I’m excited to be in a client-facing position where I get to apply the knowledge I gained over the past 18 months while serving as a credit analyst," Viebeck said. "I’m really pleased to have this opportunity to advance my career in the financial industry at American Riviera Bank,”



American Riviera Bank is a full-service community bank on the Central Coast. The state-chartered bank opened for business July 18, 2006. with support of local shareholders.

Area branches are at 1033 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara; 525 San Ysidro Road, Montecito; 5880 Calle Real, Goleta; and 1601 Spring St., Paso Robles. Visit www.americanrivierabank.com.

— Jennifer Goddard for American Riviera Bank.