American Riviera Bank Reports Benefits of Recent Merger

By Michelle Martinich for American Riviera Bank | May 8, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.

American Riviera Bank (OTC Markets: ARBV) has announced unaudited net income of $176,000 ($0.04 per share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2016, compared to $443,000 ($0.17 per share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2015.

Pre-tax, unaudited, operating income excluding merger related costs for the quarter ended March 31, 2016, was $1,652,000 ($0.38 per share), which is 41 percent better on a share adjusted basis than the $734,000 ($0.27 per share) achieved for the same reporting period last year prior to the merger. As of March 31, 2016, total shares outstanding was 4,308,372 and market capitalization was $47.7 million.

American Riviera Bank’s merger with The Bank of Santa Barbara enabled the combined bank to reach $361 million in total loans, with no other real estate owned and no loans more than 30 days past due at March 31, 2016.

The bank continues to grow lasting relationships throughout the community, with non-interest bearing demand deposits representing 33 percent of the $366 million in total deposits as of March 31, 2016.   

Jeff DeVine, president and CEO, said, “The bank had a successful and exciting quarter with the completion of the merger, system conversion and downtown Santa Barbara branch consolidation. We can now offer a broader selection of products and services in Santa Barbara, Montecito and Goleta. Our legal lending limit now exceeds $10 million per relationship and with a 99 percent loan to deposit ratio we are committed to making sure your deposits go to work in our community.”

As of March 31, 2016, American Riviera Bank has $416 million in total assets and maintains a strong capital position with a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11 percent; well above the regulatory guideline of 8 percent for well capitalized institutions.

For the first quarter of 2016, the bank recorded a return on average assets of 0.19 percent and a return on average equity of 1.84 percent after non-recurring, merger related costs of $944,000.

Based on its initial estimate of merger fair value accounting, which remains subject to revision, the tangible book value of one share of American Riviera Bank stock is $9.81 and the book value is $10.81 at March 31, 2016, an increase from the $10.24 book value at March 31, 2015.

Michelle Martinich is the chief financial officer for American Riviera Bank.

