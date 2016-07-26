American Riviera Bank Reports Increased Earnings

American Riviera Bank (OTC Markets: ​ARBV) has announced unaudited net income of $1,425,000 ($0.33 per share) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016, compared to the $362,000 ($0.13 per share) reported June 30, 2015.

Pre-tax, unaudited, operating income excluding merger related costs and income for the six months ended June 30, 2016, was $3,654,000 ($0.85 per share), which is 136 percent better on a share adjusted basis than the $966,000 ($0.36 per share) achieved for the same reporting period last year prior to the merger.

As of June 30, 2016, total shares outstanding was 4,322,252 and market capitalization was $46.7 million.

As of June 30, 2016, the bank reported $360 million in total loans with no other real estate owned.

The bank continues to have an impressive deposit mix with non-interest bearing demand deposits representing 35 percent of the $354 million in total deposits for the second quarter ending June 30, 2016.

The bank has seen strong account opening in 2016, opening 117 new accounts on average every month.

Jeff DeVine, president and CEO stated, “We are very pleased with our excellent second quarter as the bank has seen increasing operational and financial synergies from the merger. This is highlighted by one of our best quarterly earnings per share and healthy account opening on a monthly basis. We are excited to continue building meaningful relationships and serve the banking needs of the greater Santa Barbara area.”

As of June 30, 2016, American Riviera Bank has $428 million in total assets and maintains a strong capital position with Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11 percent, well above the regulatory guideline of 8 percent for well capitalized institutions.

For the first six months of 2016, the bank recorded a return on average assets of 0.8 percent and a return on average equity of 7.31 percent after non-recurring, merger related costs of $1.2 million and income of $577 thousand.

Based on an initial estimate of merger fair value accounting, which remains subject to revision, the tangible book value of American Riviera Bank’s stock is $10.03, and the book value is $11.13 at June 30, 2016, an increase from the $10.40 book value as of June 30, 2015.

— Michelle Martinich is the chief financial officer at American Riviera Bank.