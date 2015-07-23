Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 11:20 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Business

Advice

American Riviera Bank Reports Strong Financials after Last Quarter

By Michelle Martinich​ for American Riviera Bank | July 23, 2015 | 8:15 a.m.

American Riviera Bank (OTC Markets:​ ARBV) announced Wednesday unaudited, pre-tax operating income of $763,000 for the second quarter, which ended June 30, 2015.

This represents a 20-percent increase from the $635,000 generated during the same reporting period last year.

Due to merger-related costs of $160,000, the bank reported unaudited net income of $362,000 ($0.13 per share) for the second quarter. This compares to $382,000 for the same quarter last year.

For the six months ending June 30, 2015, the bank reported unaudited net income of $804,000 ($0.30 per share), which includes $162,000 in merger related expenses. This represents a 20-percent increase from the $668,000 reported for the first six months of the previous year.

American Riviera Bank recently announced a merger with the Bank of Santa Barbara, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2015.

The strategic merger will create one of the premier community banking franchises in Santa Barbara City and County.

Jeff DeVine, president and chief executive officer stated, “We are very excited to merge these two outstanding community banks into one that is perfectly sized for Santa Barbara and the surrounding area," he said. "The merger will deliver convenience and value for our clients through increased lending capacity, a Goleta branch, a full service SBA lending department and expanded depository products. 

"Together we will realize important synergies, be better positioned to benefit from future growth opportunities, and generate enhanced financial performance for our shareholders.”

American Riviera Bank has achieved strong growth in loans, reporting $171 million in total loans at the end of the most recent quarter, which represents an 8-percent increase from the end of the second quarter of 2014.

Loan quality remains high, with no other real estate owned and no loans past due 30 days or more at quarter end.

The aforementioned loan production enabled the bank to grow net interest income 7 percent compared to the same quarter last year and 11 percent compared to the first six months of 2014.

Deposits averaged $199 million for the second quarter ending June 30, 2015, which represents a significant 24-percent increase from the same reporting period last year.

American Riviera Bank maintains a strong capital position with Tier 1 Capital to total-average assets of 12 percent as of June 30, 2015—well above the regulatory guideline of 5 percent for well capitalized institutions.

The book value of one share of American Riviera Bank stock was $10.40 at June 30, 2015, an increase from $10.02 at June 30, 2014.

Company Profile

American Riviera Bank is a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers in Santa Barbara and surrounding communities. The state-chartered bank opened for business on July 18, 2006, with the support of 400 local shareholders.

Offices are located at 1033 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara and 525 San Ysidro Road in Montecito.

For three consecutive years, the bank has been named a “Premier Performer” by the Findley Reports.

As of March 31, 2015, the Bank was rated five stars by Bauer Financial.

—​Michelle Martinich​ is the chief financial officer at American Riviera Bank.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 