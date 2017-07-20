Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 3:37 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Business

American Riviera Bank Opening Loan Production Office in Paso Robles

By Jennifer Goddard for American Riviera Bank | July 20, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

American Riviera Bank has announced its expansion into San Luis Obispo County, with the Aug. 7 opening of a loan production office in Paso Robles at 205 Oak Hill Road, Suite 106, in the Highlands Shopping Center.

The office will provide business, commercial real estate, agricultural, residential mortgage, construction, and Small Business Administration loans. This will be American Riviera Bank’s first office in San Luis Obispo County.

The loan production office will be replaced by a proposed full-service retail branch slated to open in late 2017 or early 2018. American Riviera Bank expects to open more branches between Santa Barbara and Paso Robles in the future.
 
“In the last five years, San Luis Obispo County lost all of its community banks to mergers,

There are no longer any banks headquartered in San Luis Obispo County,” said Jeff DeVine, the bank’s president/CEO. "Yet, we know the community desires the type of flexible and responsive banking experience American Riviera Bank delivers.

"We are very pleased to have hired an excellent team of experienced, local banking leaders for our Paso Robles office,” he said.
 
Neil Amarante will serve as senior vice president/regional credit manager. He has a 16-year background in banking and agriculture, with the last 12 years spent in senior community bank leadership positions in Paso Robles.

Amarante is a member of the Atascadero Kiwanis Club, and a graduate of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and the Pacific Coast Banking School.

Ann Cochrane will serve as vice president/commercial and ag banking officer. She has been a business and agricultural lender in Paso Robles since she graduated from Cal Poly in 2007.

Cochrane was named Cattlewoman of the Year” in 2014 by the County CattleWomen’s Association. She is a member of the Rotary Club of Paso Robles, and volunteers her time at several other local organizations.
 
Paul Tognazzini will serve as community relationship officer. He has served in senior community bank-leadership positions over his 40-plus-year distinguished banking career.

A graduate of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Tognazzini is a board member for the Cancer Support Community of the Central Coast and is active in the County Cattlemen’s Association.

He is a supporter of Jack’s Helping Hand, a member of the Agribusiness Tour Committee for the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Native Sons of the Golden West, and a member of the Paso Robles Elks Club.

The new office will also bring local employment opportunities as the Bank expects to have a staff of eight in Paso Robles by the time the full-service branch opens.

— Jennifer Goddard for American Riviera Bank.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 