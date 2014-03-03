American Riviera Bank VP Lori Murray Named ‘Outstanding Community Lender’

Lori Murray, vice president and mortgage lending officer at American Riviera Bank, was named an Outstanding Community Lender by the Independent Community Bankers of America.

The organization, known as the “Nation’s Voice for Community Banks” for almost 7,000 community banks of all sizes and charter types nationwide, honored Murray as representing “the best in our profession.”

Murray started American Riviera Bank’s mortgage lending department from scratch, doing everything from selecting processing software to writing policies and procedures. Prior to joining American Riviera Bank, she worked for 17 years at a regional bank that was acquired by a larger international financial institution in 2007.

“At American Riviera, we have a bit more flexibility in our portfolio program to extend loans to responsible borrowers and get them closed quickly and efficiently,” Murray said. “My focus is always on matching customers with the best loan available. I don’t tell them what to do, but I’m happy to give sound advice so that my customers can make good financial decisions.”

Murray’s work has helped the bank’s overall earnings increase.

“Lori is now helping our existing clients gain home financing, and we no longer have to refer them to one of our competitors,” said Jeff DeVine, the bank’s president and CEO. “Better yet, her external marketing and business development efforts, coupled with her superior service, are bringing new customers and depositors in the door.”

American Riviera Bank has two locations, one at 1033 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara and one at 525 San Ysidro Road in Montecito.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing American Riviera Bank.