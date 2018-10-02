American Riviera Bank Workers Roll Up Sleeves to Help Build Affordable Houses

For American Riviera Bank employees, volunteering with Habitat for Humanity to help build new homes for three local families in need proved to be a rewarding experience.

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County is building an affordable home project in Carpinteria.

The homes will house three families, including eight children. The three, three-bedroom townhomes are for low-income and very low-income residents.

“American Riviera Bank is always looking for ways to support the community and partnering with Habitat for Humanity was a perfect fit,” said Deborah Deneault, American Riviera Bank’s AVP/community and board relations officer.

“This experience not only allowed us to help the community and these amazing families but it also allowed us to work as a team outside of the bank environment,” she said.

“It was rewarding to paint, install exterior insulation and trim alongside the family members,” she said. “It lifts your spirit to see how excited they are to improve their living conditions and the pride they have in their new homes.”

The families who will be moving into the new townhomes are all Santa Barbara-area residents who have been living in less than optimal conditions for their family size and distinctive needs.

“The strength of our mission is a reflection of the support we receive from the community, partner organizations, and businesses,” said Jessica Wishan, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County.

“We are grateful for the support of American Riviera Bank, which serves as an outstanding community partner that’s making a lasting impression on our homeowners, and local neighborhoods,” she said.

Established in 2000, Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County is a nonprofit committed to building strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter.

Habitat partners with low-income individuals and families in Southern Santa Barbara County to build and improve a place to call home. Homeowners build alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.

By the end of 2018, Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County will have built 22 new homes for 84 people, 50 percent of whom are children, as well as help re-build and repair 170 homes across Santa Barbara’s South County.

To learn more about Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County, visit www.sbhabitat.org. For more on American Riviera Bank, go to www.americanrivierabank.com.

— Jennifer Goddard for American Riviera Bank.