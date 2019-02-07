American Riviera Bank’s Ann Hansen Named a Top 20 Under 40 Professional

Ann Hansen, vice president, commercial and agribusiness banking officer for American Riviera Bank, has been named a winner of the San Luis Obispo Tribune's Top 20 Under 40 annual award.

The award recognizes young San Luis Obispo County professionals who have shown professional excellence and a commitment to community service.

The Tribune received about 100 nominations for its 14th Top 20 Under 40 competition and Hansen was selected by an independent panel of judges. She will be recognized at an award luncheon hosted by The Tribune Feb. 7 at The White Barn in San Luis Obispo.

Joining American Riviera Bank in August 2017, Hansen was instrumental in opening the bank’s first full-service branch in San Luis Obispo County in February 2018, at 1601 Spring St., Paso Robles.

With a background in agribusiness and lending, Hansen mentors other staff members and said she enjoys helping local business owners succeed.

“Ann is an amazing woman and we are so fortunate to have her as part of Team ARB,” said Joanne Funari, American Riviera Bank EVP and COO.

“Ann has done more at her age then most have done in their lifetime,” Funari said. “We are so proud of Ann. She is an integral part of this community and was instrumental in the successful opening of our first office in San Luis Obispo County.”

Hansen is a Cal Poly San Luis Obispo graduate, who earned a bachelor of science degree in agribusiness, with a concentration in finance. She is also a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School, a three-year program from which she earned a graduate degree in banking, as well as a leadership certificate from the Foster School of Business at the University of Washington in Seattle, where Pacific Coast Banking School is located.

With a background in family ranching, Hansen is a board member and past president of San Luis Obispo County CattleWomen and a board member of the Paso Robles Pioneer Day Committee. She joined San Luis Obispo County CattleWomen when she began attending Cal Poly in 2003.

She became active at board meetings as a representative of the Cal Poly Young Cattlemen’s Committee, served as a State Cattlemen’s Convention intern, and attended state and national conventions.

She worked for livestock shows and auctions during her summers, including the California State Fair, California Mid-State Fair, Monterey County Fair and Santa Barbara County Fair. She was named 2014 San Luis Obispo County CattleWoman of the Year.

Hansen is the current vice chairperson on the San Luis Obispo County Parks & Recreation Commission, an advisory group for the Parks & Recreation Department staff and the county Board of Supervisors. She serves as treasurer of the Paso Robles Rotary Club and is a member of the club’s Investment Committee.

Hansen also has supported a number of local nonprofits over the years including the American Heart Association, Central Coast Cancer Support Community, Jack’s Helping Hand, Paso Robles Children’s Museum, and Studios on the Park.



