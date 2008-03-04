Monday, June 25 , 2018, 8:39 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 

American Riviera Wine Auction to Benefit Direct Relief International

{mosimage}

Top honor to be bestowed on Foxen Winery's Wathen and Dore as county vintners get their chance to shine.

 

By Leslie Dinaberg, Noozhawk Contributor | March 4, 2008 | 11:00 a.m.

{mosimage}

Foxen Winery’s Bill Wathen and Dick Doré will be honored with the Santa Barbara Vintners’ Foundation Humanitarian Award at the organization’s biannual 2008 American Riviera Wine Auction weekend, March 14 and 15, with all proceeds benefiting Direct Relief International.

Actor John Cleese will be presented with the Santa Barbara Vintners’ Foundation Wine Diplomat Award, and Andrew Firestone will host the event. Firestone, who will soon marry Serbian model Ivana Bozilovic, has also asked his friends to make donations to Direct Relief International in lieu of wedding gifts.

The two-day event will include a weekend of wine tasting and elegant dining involving Santa Barbara County’s finest winemakers and chefs, in addition to highlighting the humanitarian work being done by DRI. Both nights will feature wine tasting and auctions of wine lots and winery parties at renowned local vineyards.

The weekend starts the night of March 14 with “Viva Vino,” featuring entertainment from Cuban band Somas Son and salsa dancing at the Direct Relief International warehouse, 27 S. La Patera Lane.  Hungry Cat, Brothers at Mattie’s Tavern, and Seagrass will provide food, with wine tasting provided by eight Santa Barbara vintners.

{mosimage}

The night of March 15 is the black-tie gala “Wine, Dine and all that Jazz!” at the Four Seasons Biltmore. It will include a gourmet dinner created by renowned chef Suzanne Goin, paired with an array of the region’s award-winning wines, and entertainment provided by the Nate Birkey Jazz Group and a live auction led by celebrity auctioneer Ursula Hermacinski.

The American Riviera Wine Auction is part of an eight-year collaboration between Direct Relief International and Santa Barbara’s winemakers. This partnership has helped raise $1 million for the efforts of DRI, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit organization focused on improving quality of life by bringing critically needed medicines and supplies to local health-care providers worldwide. DRI recently played an integral role in providing aid to victims of last year’s San Diego wildfires, a cyclone in Bangladesh, and victims of last month’s deadly storms in the Southeastern United States.

Tickets for the March 14 event can still be purchased through Mann Productions by clicking here or by calling 323.314.7000. Tickets for the March 15 event are sold out, with a waiting list.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 