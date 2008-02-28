Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 9:08 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 
 

Bill Cirone: AmeriCorps Makes a Real Difference

Service program has 41 positions available next school year in Santa Barbara County. Applications are available now.

By Bill Cirone | February 28, 2008 | 5:00 p.m.

I have long been an advocate of community service for young people. It helps connect them with their communities and helps them see how good it can feel to work for the common good. For this reason, I strongly support the national service program, AmeriCorps, which is basically a domestic Peace Corps.

In Santa Barbara County, AmeriCorps volunteers help young people read and succeed in school. Literacy tutors help low-level readers in grades K-8 at 20 schools countywide. Full-time members also help with volunteer recruitment and disaster preparedness. An annual living allowance is provided along with an education award and health benefits.

Applications for individuals wishing to take part in the AmeriCorps program are now being accepted for the 2008-09 school year, which begins in August. The first round of interviews for 31 full-time and 10 part-time members on the South Coast and in the North County will be held in late May. Click here for applications and reference forms.

AmeriCorps volunteers come from all walks of life. Whether a retired person interested in giving back to the community or a college student considering a career in education, AmeriCorps members make a difference in local schools and in the lives of children.

AmeriCorps members serve 1,700 hours (900 for part-timers), beginning in August. Full-time members receive an annual living allowance of $13,000, an education award of $4,725 (at completion of term), and health and child-care benefits. Part-timers receive a $6,882 living allowance stipend and an education award of $2,362.

The county Education Office AmeriCorps team has been extremely diverse over the last seven years. Some members have college degrees and use their education award for graduate programs; others enroll in teaching credential programs after their service. Still others come out of retirement to serve. What they all have in common is a passion for making a difference in the lives of our young people in schools.

The program is administered by the California Service Corps and sponsored by the Corporation for National and Community Service. For more information, contact Tom Spadoro at the county Education Office at 805.964.4710 x4404 or click here to e-mail him.

I believe this is a wonderful model for all involved, and I encourage anyone who may be interested to find out more about this very valuable program.

Bill Cirone is Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 