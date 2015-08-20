Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 12:38 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 
Advice

AmeriFlex Expands Team with New Wealth Manager

By Marjorie Large for AmeriFlex | August 20, 2015 | 10:38 a.m.

AmeriFlex Financial Services, a privately owned firm founded in 1988 and one of the largest and oldest financial planning firms in the greater Santa Barbara area, announced Aug. 18 the addition of its newest team member, Wealth Manager Brett Weichbrod. 

In his new role, Weichbrod will support individuals and small businesses with asset management and retirement/income planning services under the HoneyIGotHitByABus.com and GoToMyCFO.com banners.

Weichbrod is experienced in institutional investing and retirement planning: he spent over six years working for Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO), where he worked with institutional investors building fixed income portfolios and strategies.

Prior to PIMCO, Weichbrod worked with Canterbury Consulting in Newport Beach, where he specialized in analyzing and providing recommendations within small corporate retirement plans and nonprofits.  

For the last two years, he has worked in the Santa Barbara market as a wealth manager. 

Brett Weichbrod

“I enjoy bringing my analytical skills and understanding of the fixed income markets to those that are looking to build sound investment and retirement plans given the hurdles retirees and businesses face in today’s environment,” says Weichbrod.

“Brett comes to us with a diverse background in the financial services industry with a dedication to helping individuals as they approach retirement as well as the decumulation years,” says CEO Tom Goodson.

Weichbrod earned his bachelor's degree from University of San Diego and his MBA with an emphasis in finance from Pepperdine University.  

A Santa Barbara native, Weichbrod and his wife stay active in many community organizations including Santa Barbara Young Professionals, Alpha Kappa Psi Business Fraternity Alumni Association and Santa Barbara Junior League. 

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing AmeriFlex Financial Services.

 
