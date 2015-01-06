Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 6:34 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Business

AmeriFlex Financial Services Appoints Diana Heu as Partner

By Marjorie Large for AmeriFlex Financial Services | January 6, 2015 | 7:58 a.m.

Diana Heu
Diana Heu

AmeriFlex Financial Services, a Santa Barbara-based wealth management and financial planning services firm, announced the appointment of Diana Heu as partner.

Heu’s responsibilities include the management of compliance and regulation oversight of the Santa Barbara location and its satellite offices.

Heu joined the company in 2009 as a financial planner and has since assumed a supervisory and management role.

“We plan to grow the number of advisors under our branch in the coming two years and are looking to Diana to help us reach our goals," said Justin Anderson, president of AmeriFlex Financial Services. "Diana is integral to the success and growth of our team, and we are excited to make her a partner.”

Before joining AmeriFlex, Heu held positions with several local engineering and manufacturing companies.

“We believe Diana’s prior experience in audits, documentation and overall knowledge in technology and systems (for scalability) is invaluable to our growing company,” Anderson said.

Heu earned an MBA in financial planning from California Lutheran University. She is a member of the Financial Planning Association, the National Association of Professional Women, the Executive Women’s Golf Association and the Women’s Community Business Network.

Founded in 1988, AmeriFlex Financial Services is a privately owned financial services firm based in Santa Barbara. Its team of professionals provide financial confidence to businesses, nonprofit organizations, families and individuals.

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing AmeriFlex Financial Services.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 