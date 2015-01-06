AmeriFlex Financial Services Appoints Diana Heu as Partner

AmeriFlex Financial Services, a Santa Barbara-based wealth management and financial planning services firm, announced the appointment of Diana Heu as partner.

Heu’s responsibilities include the management of compliance and regulation oversight of the Santa Barbara location and its satellite offices.

Heu joined the company in 2009 as a financial planner and has since assumed a supervisory and management role.

“We plan to grow the number of advisors under our branch in the coming two years and are looking to Diana to help us reach our goals," said Justin Anderson, president of AmeriFlex Financial Services. "Diana is integral to the success and growth of our team, and we are excited to make her a partner.”

Before joining AmeriFlex, Heu held positions with several local engineering and manufacturing companies.

“We believe Diana’s prior experience in audits, documentation and overall knowledge in technology and systems (for scalability) is invaluable to our growing company,” Anderson said.

Heu earned an MBA in financial planning from California Lutheran University. She is a member of the Financial Planning Association, the National Association of Professional Women, the Executive Women’s Golf Association and the Women’s Community Business Network.

Founded in 1988, AmeriFlex Financial Services is a privately owned financial services firm based in Santa Barbara. Its team of professionals provide financial confidence to businesses, nonprofit organizations, families and individuals.

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing AmeriFlex Financial Services.