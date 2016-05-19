Friday, April 20 , 2018, 7:44 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Business

AmeriFlex Financial Services Appoints Newest Partner Hannah Buschbom

By Hannah Buschbom for AmeriFlex Financial Services | May 19, 2016 | 12:05 p.m.
Hannah Buschbom
Hannah Buschbom (Courtesy photo)

AmeriFlex Financial Services has announced the appointment of Hannah Buschbom, CFP, CDFATM, as partner.

Buschbom’s responsibilities include leading the financial planning department and working cooperatively with clients to develop creative solutions to their often complex scenarios.

This method, she says, helps clients reach their preferred outcomes. Some examples of such solutions include stacking income sources to fund retirement needs or monetizing a home or business to create liquidity.

Buschbom joined the AmeriFlex team in 2010.

“Hannah’s passion for helping clients achieve their preferred outcomes blends perfectly with her unique understanding of challenges facing all clients, especially women,” said Justin Anderson, president of AmeriFlex Financial Services. “She has been, and continues to be, an integral part of our ensemble, and we are excited to welcome her as a trusted partner.”

Buschbom received a bachelor’s degree from Westmont College in economics and business with a focus in accounting. Her additional accomplishments include the designation of Certified Divorce Financial Analyst Designation (CDFATM) and Certified Financial Planner (CFP).

Buschbom is active in her community, volunteering for Team in Training and serving as an active member of the Junior League of Santa Barbara and a board member for DAWG.

Founded in 1988, AmeriFlex Financial Services is a privately owned financial services firm based in Santa Barbara. Its team of professionals provide financial confidence to businesses, nonprofit organizations, families and individuals.

For more information, visit www.AmeriFlex.com.

— Hannah Buschbom represents AmeriFlex Financial Services.

