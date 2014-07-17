Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 1:09 pm | Fair with Haze 68º

 
 
 
 

Ameriprise Financial Awards $10,000 Grant to Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

By Erin Bushey for Ameriprise Financial | July 17, 2014 | 1:58 p.m.

Judy Pirkowitsch
The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has been awarded a $10,000 grant by Ameriprise Financial to help feed hungry families in the Santa Barbara area.

Ameriprise selected the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County for the award in support of its mission to solve domestic hunger.

The donation is one of 21 grants Ameriprise recently made to hunger-relief agencies across the country totaling $680,000 — enough to provide more than 5 million meals or feed 1,191 families of four for an entire year.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County was recommended for the grant by Judy Pirkowitsch, an Ameriprise financial advisor in Santa Barbara.

“Hunger is a serious reality for people in communities across the country, many of whom never expected they’d need help feeding themselves or their families," Pirkowitsch said. “Ameriprise is committed to supporting nonprofits like the Foodbank because they are dedicated to those struggling with hunger.”

The Foodbank provides nourishment and education through its award-winning programs and a network of more than 300 member nonprofit partners. In Santa Barbara County, one in four people receive food support from the Foodbank. Last year, the Foodbank distributed the food and resources to support 8.5 million meals — half of which was fresh produce.

“Support from organizations like Ameriprise Financial enables the Foodbank to provide resources and tools to end hunger and transform the health of Santa Barbara County,” said Erik Talkin, CEO of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. “What people are learning and gaining through our health and nutrition programs will benefit them throughout their lives and be passed down for generations to come.”

— Erin Bushey represents Ameriprise Financial.

