Ameriprise Financial Awards $10,000 Grant to Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

Ameriprise Financial recently awarded a $10,000 grant to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit organization.

The grant will support Building a Food Secure Community, a program that brings together the distribution of nutritious food through nonprofit partners and unique health and nutrition programs to have the greatest impact on the low-income population in Santa Barbara County.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County was recommended for the grant by Judy Pirkowitsch, an Ameriprise financial advisor in Santa Barbara.

“Ameriprise Financial is dedicated to supporting organizations, like the Foodbank, that are actively engaged in domestic hunger relief efforts,” Pirkowitsch said. “I’m proud to play a role in supporting this worthwhile cause.”

“Support from organizations like Ameriprise Financial enables us to provide resources and tools people need to lead healthy and nutritious lives,” said Erik Talkin, CEO of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. “What people are learning and gaining through our health and nutrition programs will benefit them throughout their lives and be passed down to future generations.”

Aligned with its giving priority of meeting basic needs, Ameriprise Financial began a charitable partnership with Feeding America in 2009, which includes both financial and volunteer-based support for the nonprofit and other hunger relief organizations. The goal of the partnership is to help meet an increased demand on food banks and work toward finding long-term solutions to domestic hunger. Through the efforts of its advisors, employees, retirees and clients, the company has provided more than 23 million meals and 80,000 volunteer hours for hunger relief efforts across the United States.

Ameriprise Financial also awards grants under two additional funding platforms: Supporting Community Vitality and Volunteer Driven Causes. The grant received by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is one of 56 grants totaling $990,000 which were awarded to organizations across the country during the company’s recent funding cycle.

