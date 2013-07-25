Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 11:36 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Ameriprise Financial Awards $10,000 Grant to Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

By Flannery Hill for Ameriprise Financial | July 25, 2013 | 12:57 p.m.

Ameriprise Financial recently awarded a $10,000 grant to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit organization.

The grant will support Building a Food Secure Community, a program that brings together the distribution of nutritious food through nonprofit partners and unique health and nutrition programs to have the greatest impact on the low-income population in Santa Barbara County.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County was recommended for the grant by Judy Pirkowitsch, an Ameriprise financial advisor in Santa Barbara.

“Ameriprise Financial is dedicated to supporting organizations, like the Foodbank, that are actively engaged in domestic hunger relief efforts,” Pirkowitsch said. “I’m proud to play a role in supporting this worthwhile cause.”

“Support from organizations like Ameriprise Financial enables us to provide resources and tools people need to lead healthy and nutritious lives,” said Erik Talkin, CEO of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. “What people are learning and gaining through our health and nutrition programs will benefit them throughout their lives and be passed down to future generations.”

Aligned with its giving priority of meeting basic needs, Ameriprise Financial began a charitable partnership with Feeding America in 2009, which includes both financial and volunteer-based support for the nonprofit and other hunger relief organizations. The goal of the partnership is to help meet an increased demand on food banks and work toward finding long-term solutions to domestic hunger. Through the efforts of its advisors, employees, retirees and clients, the company has provided more than 23 million meals and 80,000 volunteer hours for hunger relief efforts across the United States.

Ameriprise Financial also awards grants under two additional funding platforms: Supporting Community Vitality and Volunteer Driven Causes. The grant received by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is one of 56 grants totaling $990,000 which were awarded to organizations across the country during the company’s recent funding cycle.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Ameriprise Financial.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 