Ameriprise Financial Helping Fight Hunger with Volunteer Effort at Westside Neighborhood Kitchen

Ameriprise Financial advisors, employees and clients are joining forces to help ensure families in need have nutritious meals to share this holiday season.

Organized by Judy Pirkowitsch, financial advisor at Ameriprise Financial, volunteers will gather Friday, Nov. 15 at the Westside Neighborhood Kitchen on West Victoria Street in Santa Barbara to repackage bulk food items, assemble holiday meal packages and sort food donations, in an effort to help the one in six Americans, including 16 million children, who struggle with hunger.

The event is part of an annual national day of service organized by Ameriprise in partnership with Feeding America, the nation’s leading anti-hunger organization.

More than 9,000 Ameriprise financial advisors, employees and clients from across the country will spend the day helping more than 375 hunger-relief organizations across all 50 states prepare for increased demand for services around the holiday season.

— Judy Pirkowitsch is a financial advisor for Ameriprise Financial.