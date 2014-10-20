Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 11:39 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Amgen Bike Race Returning to Santa Barbara in 2015

For the third straight year, the city will play host to the prestigious cycling event

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 20, 2014 | 4:06 p.m.

Santa Barbara will again serve as a host city for the Amgen Tour of California professional bike race next May, organizers announced Monday.

The eight-stage race, which travels north to south and covers nearly 700 miles, will begin in Sacramento on May 10 and end in Pasadena on May 17.

Santa Barbara will serve as the starting point for Stage 5, which ends in Santa Clarita, on Thursday, May 14.

The 2015 race will mark the third consecutive year that Santa Barbara has been a host city, and the sixth time in its 10-year history.

Two other Central Coast communities — Pismo Beach and Avila Beach — also will serve as host cities — for the second straight year. Stage 4 will start in Pismo and end in Avila on Wednesday, May 13.

The 2015 race will again bypass the city of Solvang, which for several years hosted the time trials for the race.

Here is the schedule for the 2015 race:

» Stage 1: Sacramento

» Stage 2: Nevada City to Lodi

» Stage 3: San Jose

» Stage 4: Pismo Beach to Avila Beach

» Stage 5: Santa Barbara to Santa Clarita

» Stage 6: Big Bear Lake (Individual Time Trial)

» Stage 7: Ontario to Mt. Baldy

» Stage 8: Downtown Los Angeles to Pasadena

This year Amgen is also hosting a three-day women's race to be held prior to the men's race. It will be run on Friday and Saturday, May 8 and 9, in South Lake Tahoe, and Sunday, May 10 in Sacramento.

There also will be a women's time trial on Friday, May 15, in Big Bear Lake.

"The Amgen Tour of California is a Tour de France-style cycling road race created and presented by AEG that challenges the world’s top professional cycling teams to compete along a demanding course that traverses hundreds of miles of California’s iconic highways, byways and coastlines each spring," according to organizers.

The teams chosen to participate have included Olympic medalists, Tour de France contenders and world champions.

Amgen Tour of California is listed on the international professional cycling calendar (2 HC, meaning “beyond category”), awarding important, world-ranking points to the top finishers.

More information is available at www.amgentourofcalifornia.com

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 