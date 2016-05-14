Friday, April 20 , 2018, 9:50 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Amgen Tour of California Cyclists Riding Through Santa Barbara on Tuesday Afternoon

Climb to top of Gibraltar Road concludes Stage 3 of 2016 road race that begins 104 miles away in Thousand Oaks

Cyclists cross the starting line on Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara en route to Santa Clarita for Stage 5 of last year’s Amgen Tour of California road race.
Cyclists cross the starting line on Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara en route to Santa Clarita for Stage 5 of last year's Amgen Tour of California road race. (Fritz Olenberger file photo / olenberger.com)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | May 14, 2016 | 10:20 p.m.

The cyclists in the 2016 Amgen Tour of California road race will climb a total of 8,700 feet of elevation for the Stage 3 finish line Tuesday at the top of Gibraltar Road in Santa Barbara.

The men’s race, which begins Sunday in San Diego, concludes May 22 in Sacramento — 700 miles away.

Stage 3 starts at Thousand Oaks and stretches 104 miles up the coast through Carpinteria, Montecito and Santa Barbara for a mountaintop finish.

Scroll down the page to see the race route for Stage 3 through Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

Santa Barbara has hosted Amgen racers six times already, including a waterfront start last year and a finish line on Cabrillo Boulevard in 2014.

This year’s race should have a smaller impact on residents and traffic compared to past years, according to Santa Barbara police.

Cyclists will enter Santa Barbara from Montecito on Sycamore Canyon Road and ride on Stanwood Drive, El Cielito Road and Gibraltar Road, then out of the city.

There will be partial and total road closures along the route while cyclists ride through the city, police said.

Starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, only northbound traffic (toward Gibraltar Road) and cross traffic will be allowed on the course.

The route will be closed to all traffic for 30 minutes or so, around 2:30 p.m. that day, while cyclists pass through the city.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Click to view larger
(2016 Amgen Tour of California map)
