Amgen Tour of California Recruiting 4,000 Volunteers for Cycling Race

The nation’s largest and most prestigious professional cycling race, the Amgen Tour of California, not only offers elite riders from around the world the opportunity to compete in scenic California, but also provides the opportunity for cycling fans and community members throughout the 750-mile course to experience the race from the inside.

Race organizers have just launched a campaign to recruit nearly 4,000 volunteers to assist with the 2014 Amgen Tour of California cycling race, which kicks off in Sacramento on May 11 and will travel nearly 750 miles through 12 host cities for official stage starts and finishes before concluding on May 18 in Thousand Oaks.

As the top cyclists in the world compete in front of millions of fans, as well as a global television audience, thousands of local residents and cycling aficionados, who plan vacations around traveling with the race entourage as volunteers, will have the opportunity to observe firsthand how an international sporting event is produced.

Volunteer registration is now open by clicking here and includes race positions such as course marshal, a critical race duty in which the volunteer assists race staff, and local law enforcement authorities along the race route. Other jobs along the race route help to monitor pedestrian traffic, barricades and road closures, as well as keeping spectators informed as the race progresses while acting as liaison with the cyclists and their teams.

“We take to heart the status of the Amgen Tour of California as the largest outdoor sporting event in California, and we strive to raise the bar each year to produce the best cycling experience in the nation for both spectators and participants,” said Kristin Bachochin, executive director of the race and senior vice president of AEG Sports. “We’ve been fortunate to have so many passionate volunteers join our ranks in the past, and we’re excited that with the addition of three new host cities this year, it will provide the unique opportunity for even more cycling fans to be a part of the race.”

Additional volunteer positions, such as media support, security and volunteer check-in, are being recruited by the 12 host cities as needed. Volunteers must be over the age of 18 or accompanied by an adult. Interested applicants can complete the online form by clicking here to be contacted by their local organizing committee with further information.

Schedule and route for the 2014 Amgen Tour of California:

» Stage 1: Sunday, May 11 — Sacramento

» Stage 2: Monday, May 12 — Folsom (individual time trial)

» Stage 3: Tuesday, May 13 — San Jose to Mount Diablo

» Stage 4: Wednesday, May 14 — Monterey to Cambria

» Stage 5: Thursday, May 15 — Pismo Beach to Santa Barbara

» Stage 6: Friday, May 16 — Santa Clarita to Mountain High

» Stage 7: Saturday, May 17 — Santa Clarita to Pasadena

» Stage 8: Sunday, May 18 — Thousand Oaks (circuit race)

— Jillian McMenamin represents the Amgen Tour of California.