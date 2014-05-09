Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 11:51 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Amgen Tour of California Road Closure Information

By Sgt. Riley Harwood for the Santa Barbara Police Department | May 9, 2014 | 7:41 a.m.

From May 11-18, California will again host the Amgen Tour of California, America’s largest and most prestigious professional cycling race.

Stage 5 will finish in Santa Barbara on May 15. The route begins at the intersection of Modoc Road and Via Senda and ends at the intersection of Cabrillo Boulevard and Calle Cesar Chavez.

The race moves at 25 to 30 mph, so it should pass by any given point in about five minutes. The entire race caravan is approximately two miles in length. The California Highway Patrol will accompany the race, and the Santa Barbara Police Department will facilitate road closures along the route within Santa Barbara. Every effort will be made to minimize the impact on residents, businesses and traffic.

The Finish Festival will take place on Cabrillo Boulevard between Garden Street and Calle Cesar Chavez from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The following road closures may impact your personal or business travel.  Please plan accordingly.

Cabrillo Boulevard between Garden Street and Calle Cesar Chavez, the Finish and Festival Location, will be closed from 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 14 to midnight Thursday, May 15.

Roads with temporary closures from 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Thursday, May 15 will include Modoc Road, Las Positas Road, Cliff Drive, Meigs Road, Shoreline Drive and Cabrillo Boulevard.

Additional information for residents and business owners: Oncoming traffic will be stopped approximately 15 minutes before the race. Traffic going in the same direction as the race will be allowed until the race approaches. All driveways exiting onto the course will be closed as the race passes. Traffic will be allowed to cross the course until the race is approaching. Emergency vehicles will not be affected by road closures. Residents should remain patient when driving in the area of the event. Everyone should drive cautiously and at reduced speed.

Additional details may be found by clicking here.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

 

