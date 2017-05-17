Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 3:13 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Amgen Tour of California Cyclists Start Stage 4 on Santa Barbara’s Waterfront

Annual race brings hundreds of cyclists and fans to the South Coast for the fourth stage of a 575-mile men's race down California

Hundreds of fans line up to watch the Stage 4 start from Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara for the Amgen Tour of California Wednesday morning.

(Fritz Olenberger photo)

< 682 > of 13
Amgen Tour of California cyclists start Stage 4 on Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara Wednesday morning.

(Fritz Olenberger photo)

< 683 > of 13
Amgen Tour of California cyclists start Stage 4 on Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara Wednesday morning, including 15-time stage winner Peter Sagan, in green.

(Fritz Olenberger photo)

< 684 > of 13
Amgen Tour of California cyclists start Stage 4 on Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara Wednesday morning.

(Fritz Olenberger photo)

< 681 > of 13
Pleasanton resident Janet Sears holds a cut-out of road race champion Peter Sagan at the Stage 4 starting line of the Amgen Tour of California’s Wednesday morning on Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 686 > of 13
Andrew Talansky, a national time trial champion in 2015, before Wednesday’s start.

(Fritz Olenberger photo)

< 687 > of 13
Hundreds of fans line up to watch the Stage 4 start from Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara for the Amgen Tour of California Wednesday morning.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 685 > of 13
Peter Sagan, who holds the record of 15 Amgen Tour of California stage wins and the 2015 race title, rides toward the start line on Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara Wednesday morning.

(Fritz Olenberger photo)

< 691 > of 13
Pleasanton resident Janet Sears holds a cut-out of road race champion Peter Sagan at the Stage 4 starting line of the Amgen Tour of California’s Wednesday morning on Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara.

(Fritz Olenberger photo)

< 690 > of 13
The peloton climbs up Balcom Canyon Road near Santa Paula during Stage 4 of the Amgen Tour of California race.

(Fritz Olenberger photo)

< 688 > of 13
Amgen Tour of California race leader Rafal Majka climbs up Balcom Canyon Road during Stage 4 Wednesday.

(Fritz Olenberger photo)

< 693 > of 13
Amgen Tour of California race leader Rafal Majka, in the yellow jersey, turns onto State Route 150 during Wednesday’s Stage 4.

(Fritz Olenberger photo)

< 689 > of 13
World champion cyclist Peter Sagan, center, turns onto State Route 150 during Stage 4 of the Amgen Tour of California. He wears a green jersey Wednesday, signifying he is a sprint leader.

(Fritz Olenberger photo)

< 692 > of 13
 
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | May 17, 2017 | 5:11 p.m.

Equipped with cell phones clamped in their hands, more than 1,000 eager onlookers gathered at Santa Barbara's waterfront on Wednesday in hopes of capturing photos of world class cyclists at the annual Amgen Tour of California.

Under clear skies, cyclist fans all ages were heard cheering for the riders in the men's race at Santa Barbara's Stage 4 starting line on Cabrillo Boulevard between Garden and Calle Cesar Chavez streets.

In what seems like the blink of an eye, the bicyclists zipped down East Cabrillo Boulevard at 11:30 a.m.

The 99.1-mile course rolls through Montecito, Carpinteria, Ojai and Santa Paula along to the finish at Magic Mountain Parkway in Santa Clarita. 

The Santa Barbara route was one of the numerous panoramic sections along the course during the seven-stage cycling competition. The men’s event — which covers 575 miles through 12 cities — began May 11 in Sacramento and is set to finish Saturday in Pasadena.

Highlights during Stage 4 include two sprints, two King of the Mountain portions, and 7,700 feet of climbing. 

This year is the eighth time in the race’s 12-year history Santa Barbara has been a host city for a stage, according to the Amgen Tour of California. 

Supporting some of the world’s most accomplished cyclists was a Pleasanton, California resident who knew a thing or two about the competition.

Janet Sears held a cut-out poster of road race champion Peter Sagan, who holds the record of 15 Amgen Tour of California stage wins and the 2015 race title.

Pleasanton resident Janet Sears holds a cut-out of road race champion Peter Sagan at the Stage 4 starting line of the Amgen Tour of California’s Wednesday morning on Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Pleasanton resident Janet Sears holds a cut-out of road race champion Peter Sagan at the Stage 4 starting line of the Amgen Tour of California’s Wednesday morning on Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Sears, a cyclist herself, has followed every Amgen Tour of California since its inception in 2006. This year she was joined by her husband. 

“I’ve been a fan forever,” Sears said. “One of our favorite trips is following the tour. Santa Barbara is a gorgeous place, and it is a beautiful setting for the start.”

The Tour de France-style cycling road race included 17 teams of eight cyclists representing 30 countries. The groups selected to participate have included Olympic medalists, Tour de France contenders and world champions, according to the Amgen Tour of California. 

The Amgen Breakaway from Heart Disease women’s race, traveling 250 miles from South Lake Tahoe to Sacramento, ended Sunday. 

Amgen, this year’s race sponsor, is a biotechnology company headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

Click here for a full list of results in the race. 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Amgen Tour of California race leader Rafal Majka, in the yellow jersey, turns onto State Route 150 during Wednesday’s Stage 4. Click to view larger
Amgen Tour of California race leader Rafal Majka, in the yellow jersey, turns onto State Route 150 during Wednesday’s Stage 4.  (Fritz Olenberger photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 