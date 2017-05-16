Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 3:35 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Amgen Tour of California Rides into Santa Barbara County

Stage 4 start scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on East Cabrillo Boulevard

Racers in the Tour of California climb up onto the Nipomo Mesa during the third stage of the Amgen Tour of California which started in Pismo Beach and finishes in Morro Bay.

(Joe Johnston / San Luis Obispo Tribune photo)

Racers in the Tour of California climb up onto the Nipomo Mesa during the third stage of the Amgen Tour of California which started in Pismo Beach and finishes in Morro Bay.

(Joe Johnston / San Luis Obispo Tribune photo)

Racers in the Tour of California climb up onto the Nipomo Mesa during the third stage of the Amgen Tour of California which started in Pismo Beach and finishes in Morro Bay.

(Joe Johnston / San Luis Obispo Tribune photo)

The peloton turns south onto Highway 1 out of Pismo Beach. Stage 3 of the 12th annual Amgen Tour of California started Tuesday in Pismo Beach looping almost 120 miles through San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties with a finish in Morro Bay.

(David Middlecamp / San Luis Obispo Tribune photo)

Fans pose with world champion Peter Sagan before the start. Stage 3 of the 12th annual Amgen Tour of California started Tuesday in Pismo Beach looping almost 120 miles through San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties with a finish in Morro Bay.

(David Middlecamp / San Luis Obispo Tribune photo)

Rafal Majka wears the yellow Amgen leader’s jersey. Stage 3 of the 12th annual Amgen Tour of California started Tuesday in Pismo Beach looping almost 120 miles through San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties with a finish in Morro Bay.

(David Middlecamp / San Luis Obispo Tribune photo)

By Julia Lee, Noozhawk Intern | May 16, 2017 | 5:51 p.m.

Bicyclists in the annual Amgen Tour of California men's race made their way along the Central Coast on Tuesday, and will start Stage 4 from Santa Barbara on Wednesday morning. 

Racers rode from Pismo Beach to Morro Bay on Tuesday, with a route through Guadalupe, Orcutt, Nipomo, Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo. 

Santa Barbara's Stage 4 start is at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on East Cabrillo Boulevard and the 99.1-mile route will head through Montecito, Carpinteria, Ojai and Santa Paula on the way to the finish at Magic Mountain Parkway in Santa Clarita. 

This year's race will be Santa Barbara's eighth time as a host city, according to the Amgen Tour of California. 

Bikers will head along Highway 192, Highway 150, Highway 23 and Highway 126. Scroll down to see a map of the Stage 4 route in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. 

The stage has two sprints, two King of the Mountain portions, and 7,700 feet of climbing. 

The men's race ends Saturday in Pasadena and the women's race, from South Lake Tahoe to Sacramento, ended Sunday. 

Noozhawk intern Julia Lee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The 2017 Amgen Tour of California men’s race starts Stage 4 in Santa Barbara on Wednesday morning. Click to view larger
The 2017 Amgen Tour of California men’s race starts Stage 4 in Santa Barbara on Wednesday morning.  (Amgen Tour of California photo)
