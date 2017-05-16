Amgen Tour of California Rides into Santa Barbara County

Stage 4 start scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on East Cabrillo Boulevard

Bicyclists in the annual Amgen Tour of California men's race made their way along the Central Coast on Tuesday, and will start Stage 4 from Santa Barbara on Wednesday morning.

Racers rode from Pismo Beach to Morro Bay on Tuesday, with a route through Guadalupe, Orcutt, Nipomo, Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo.

Santa Barbara's Stage 4 start is at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on East Cabrillo Boulevard and the 99.1-mile route will head through Montecito, Carpinteria, Ojai and Santa Paula on the way to the finish at Magic Mountain Parkway in Santa Clarita.

This year's race will be Santa Barbara's eighth time as a host city, according to the Amgen Tour of California.

Bikers will head along Highway 192, Highway 150, Highway 23 and Highway 126. Scroll down to see a map of the Stage 4 route in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The stage has two sprints, two King of the Mountain portions, and 7,700 feet of climbing.

The men's race ends Saturday in Pasadena and the women's race, from South Lake Tahoe to Sacramento, ended Sunday.

