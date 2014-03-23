Amid Cool and Cloudy Conditions, Chance of Showers Possible Tuesday Night and Wednesday

A deep marine layer is expected to depress Santa Barbara County temperatures this week, with possible showers developing Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said daytime temperatures should stay stuck in the 60s through Thursday with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions are forecast for much of the week.

A 20 percent chance of showers is possible late Tuesday, the weather service said, with a 50 percent chance of precipitation Wednesday.

The weather service said a high-pressure system is expected to return to the area by the end of the week, and mostly clear skies and daytime temperatures in the low to mid-70s are in the forecast for Friday and Saturday.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management. Click here to sign up for the OEM’s messaging service. Connect with the Office of Emergency Management on Facebook. Follow the OEM on Twitter: @SBCountyOEM.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.