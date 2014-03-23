Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 4:01 pm | Fair and Breezy 71º

 
 
 
 

Amid Cool and Cloudy Conditions, Chance of Showers Possible Tuesday Night and Wednesday

A deep marine layer is expected to depress Santa Barbara County temperatures this week, with possible showers developing Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said daytime temperatures should stay stuck in the 60s through Thursday with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions are forecast for much of the week.

A 20 percent chance of showers is possible late Tuesday, the weather service said, with a 50 percent chance of precipitation Wednesday.

The weather service said a high-pressure system is expected to return to the area by the end of the week, and mostly clear skies and daytime temperatures in the low to mid-70s are in the forecast for Friday and Saturday.

