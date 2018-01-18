Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 2:39 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Amid Some Confusion, Montecito Flooding Evacuation Center Is Shut Down

With some 30 clients remaining, decision was made to close Red Cross facility at San Marcos High School near Goleta early Thursday

With the closure of the American Red Cross evacuation shelter at San Marcos High School, the remaining 30 or so clients were given backpacks filled with snacks, personal-care items, ponchos, tube tents, etc.
With the closure of the American Red Cross evacuation shelter at San Marcos High School, the remaining 30 or so clients were given backpacks filled with snacks, personal-care items, ponchos, tube tents, etc. (American Red Cross photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 18, 2018 | 12:33 p.m.

With the number of evacuees being served dwindling, the American Red Cross shelter at San Marcos High School was shut down Thursday morning, spurring rumors and confusion about the reasons for doing so.

“First and foremost, even though it was a swift decision to the public, our clients have been meeting with case workers in the shelter for days, putting together individual recovery plans,” Kimberly Coley, executive director of the American Red Cross Pacific Coast and Ventura County chapters, told Noozhawk.

About 30 people remained at the shelter near Goleta on Wednesday, Coley said, and only about a third were people who were directly affected by the Montecito flooding and mud flow.

The remainder were those who were otherwise affected by the flooding and road closures, including people she referred to as the “pre-disaster homeless population.”

Coley said the decision to close the shelter, effective at 6 a.m., was made collaboratively with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and the county’s Emergency Operations Center.

“We work very closely with our government partners,” Coley said. “The decision was made at the recommendation of the Sheriff’s Office and the school, where we were trying to host on campus during school hours.”

The original plan was to close the shelter Wednesday evening, Coley said, but the decision was made to allow people to stay until Thursday morning.

Coley acknowledged that the Red Cross did not do a good job getting word of the closure out to the public.

“Our team last night, if they had gotten a press release out at 10 or 11 at night, we would have found ourselves in a different situation today. We did not communicate to the media effectively.”

Asked about online reports that conflicts regarding some clients’ desire to smoke marijuana or other factors prompted the shelter closure, Coley said she was not aware of an particular incidents.

“It was not one single specific situation,” Coley said. “We’ve been sheltering for a good while, and the transition of the shelter is a good thing. We had a manageable amount of people we could transition to a much more comfortable situation.”

“We never close a shelter unless there’s a plan to transition in a healthy way,” she said.

The clients have been given individual recovery plans based on their “pre-disaster living situations,” Coley said.

“It’s one of those things where disasters don’t discriminate,” Coley said. “Everyone is impacted, and we allow everyone and anyone into the shelter. But a shelter is intended to be a temporary. short-term solution.”

Those directly affected by the flooding have been offered hotel rooms or other lodging, while the homeless have been directed back to traditional services such as permanent shelters and warming centers, she said.

Each person leaving was offered a Red Cross backpack, put together by volunteers, filled with snacks, personal-care items, ponchos, tube tents, etc., Coley said.

She added that those in need “are still under our care.”

A Local Assistance & Recovery Center will be open through Feb. 3 at Calvary Chapel in Santa Barbara, as a one-stop resource center for people to ask questions and get help applying for assistance. 

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 