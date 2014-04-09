Amie Parrish of Santa Barbara Again Earns Wells Fargo Advisors’ ‘Premier Advisor’ Designation

Wells Fargo Advisors has for the second consecutive year, designated Amie Parrish, vice president of investments, as a member of the firm’s Premier Advisors Program.

The distinction reflects her achievement of professional success by meeting or exceeding Wells Fargo Advisors’ high standards as measured by one or more of the firm’s criteria for revenue generation, educational attainment and client-service best practices.

Parrish has been a financial advisor with Wells Fargo Advisors for 15 years and has 27 years of experience in the brokerage industry.

Parrish has lived in Santa Barbara since 1999.

She is on the Board of Directors of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara and the Transition House Women’s Auxiliary. She is on the advisory board of the Dream Foundation.