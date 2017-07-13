Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 5:57 am | Fair 45º

 
 
 
 

Amie Parrish Earns Wells Fargo Premier Advisor Title

By Amie Parrish for Wells Fargo Advisors | July 13, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Wells Fargo Advisors has, for the sixth consecutive year, designated Amie Parrish, senior financial advisor, as a member of the firm’s premier advisor program.

The premier advisor designation is held by a select group of financial advisors within Wells Fargo advisors as measured by business production, completion of educational components, and professionalism.

Parrish has been a financial advisor with Wells Fargo Advisors, a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, for 18 years and has 30 years’ experience in the brokerage industry.

Parrish, who lives in Santa Barbara, studied business management at the University of South Carolina.

She has served on several boards including Transition House Women’s Auxiliary, Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Young Professionals, Elings Park Foundation, and Dream Foundation Advisory Board.

For more about Wells Fargo Advisors, visit www.wellsfargoadvisors.com.

— Amie Parrish for Wells Fargo Advisors.

 
