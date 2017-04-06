Monday, April 23 , 2018, 9:37 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

‘Amistad’ Next Up in Movies That Matter Series

By Carrie Cooper for the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement | April 6, 2017 | 12:59 p.m.

The Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement announces the screening of Amistad, the next installment in the Movies That Matter series with Hal Conklin on Monday, April 17.

Based on a true incident, Amistad presents a remarkable dialogue regarding the issue of slavery in the pre-Civil War United States.

Part of the Granada Theatre’s community outreach initiative, the Jurkowitz Center has partnered with Santa Barbara’s Cliff Drive Care Center and will host a Q&A before the film with series curator Conklin, organization representatives, and special guest David Franzoni, the writer of Amistad.

In 1839,  a revolt of the slaves imprisoned in the Spanish slave ship La Amistad — the “Amistad Africans” — became political symbols for the struggle between the Northern and the Southern states of the young nation.

A powerful Southern senator forced President Martin Van Buren to overturn a lower court’s decision on the slaves’ fate, moving the case to the Supreme Court, where seven of the nine justices were Southern slave owners.

Each film in the Movies That Matter Film Series has been selected by Conklin, film critic and former Santa Barbara mayor, for their ability to touch the soul and draw out the best in humanity.

These stories teach about forgiveness, loving others, and loving oneself, and provide an enthusiasm for living life with compassion and grace.

Tickets prices are $10-$20, and are available through the Granada’ box office, 899-2222. Dates and film titles are subject to change.

The Cliff Drive Care Center offers pre-school, after-school and summer-camp programs; a counseling center and programs for senior adults. Its mission is to provide physical, emotional and spiritual support to children, families and adults.

For more on how to support the Granada Theatre, contact Hayley Firestone Jessup, vice president for advancement, 899-3000 or [email protected] Visit www.granadasb.org.

— Carrie Cooper for the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement.

 
