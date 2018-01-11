Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 10:52 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Amtrak Restarts Train Service Between Santa Barbara and Oxnard

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | January 11, 2018 | 11:45 a.m.

Amtrak resumed service between Santa Barbara and Oxnard Thursday, days after storm debris caused track closures along the South Coast. 

Pacific Surfliner said on Twitter that a trains would resume service Thursday, but with some delays.

A morning train from Goleta to Los Angeles departed two hours and 30 minutes late.

Amtrak bus service between Santa Barbara and Oxnard is still canceled, since Highway 101 is closed between Carpinteria and Ventura until at least Monday.

Train service has been disrupted since Tuesday, when deadly mudslides and flooding hit Montecito and debris traveled all the way to Highway 101 and the Union Pacific railroad tracks.

Click here to check Amtrak train arrival times.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

