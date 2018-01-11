Amtrak Restarts Train Service Between Santa Barbara and Oxnard

Amtrak resumed service between Santa Barbara and Oxnard Thursday, days after storm debris caused track closures along the South Coast.

Pacific Surfliner said on Twitter that a trains would resume service Thursday, but with some delays.

A morning train from Goleta to Los Angeles departed two hours and 30 minutes late.

Amtrak bus service between Santa Barbara and Oxnard is still canceled, since Highway 101 is closed between Carpinteria and Ventura until at least Monday.

Train service has been disrupted since Tuesday, when deadly mudslides and flooding hit Montecito and debris traveled all the way to Highway 101 and the Union Pacific railroad tracks.

