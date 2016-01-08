Amtrak Train Fatally Injures Pedestrian in Summerland

Sports

A southbound Amtrak train struck and killed a pedestrian Friday afternoon near Lookout Park in Summerland, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Finney Street and Wallace Avenue, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The victim was an adult male, Hoover said.

"As the train was approaching Lookout Park, the engineer observed a male adult standing on the tracks," Hoover said. "He applied the train's emergency brake system and sounded the horn, but could not stop in time."

The victim had not been identified as of 6 p.m., Hoover said.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene, Hoover said, and the train — the Pacific Surfliner (No. 790) — was stopped in the area. Coroner's personnel also were called to the scene.

Amtrak’s website indicated the train was being delayed by a “service disruption.”

Trains were given clearance to resume operations about an hour after the incident, Hoover said.

The Surfliner returned to the Santa Barbara station, Hoover said, and passengers were being rerouted to their destinations.

