Local News

Amtrak Train Strikes Tanker Truck South of Guadalupe

No injuries reported in collision; significant delays expected in service to and from San Luis Obispo

No injuries were reported Friday after an Amtrak passenger train struck a tanker truck near Guadalupe. Click to view larger
No injuries were reported Friday after an Amtrak passenger train struck a tanker truck near Guadalupe. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 1:03 p.m. | August 24, 2018 | 8:53 a.m.

A passenger train struck a tanker truck south of Guadalupe on Friday morning at an unmarked crossing near farm fields, but everyone escaped without injuries.

Train 774 was stopped after striking the tractor-trailer on the tracks, Amtrak representatives said on the Pacific Surfliner Twitter account. 

At approximately 7:30 a.m., personnel from the Guadalupe police and fire departments responded to the incident, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. David Zaniboni said.

The truck from Mountain View Transportation became high-centered on the tracks leading to the crash by the Amtrak train being pushed by an engine after leaving the Guadalupe station. 

More than 70 people were aboard the train at the time of the incident, but neither rail passengers nor the truck driver were injured, authorities at the scene said.

Guadalupe firefighters remained at the scene as a precaution while the ammonium nitrate, or fertilizer, aboard the tanker was loaded onto another tanker, he said.

Crews completed transferring the fertilizer onto a second truck at approximately 10 a.m., clearing the way for a tow truck to begin removing the stuck tanker truck from the tracks.

California Highway Patrol officers also responded to the scene but the incident was investigated by Amtrak Police.

Amtrak advised that lengthy delays were expected for service to and from San Luis Obispo.

However, an on-time section of the train will operate between Los Angeles and San Diego, officials said.

At approximately 1 p.m., Amtrak officials said Train 774 passengers would be taken by bus to Santa Barbara, making the usual stop, and eventually traveling to Los Angeles, making stops upon request.

