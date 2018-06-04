AMVETS Names Jackson Legislator of Year for Her Work Supporting Veterans

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara) will be recognized as AMVETS 2017 Legislator of the Year for her work supporting veterans in the criminal justice system.

Jackson's SB 725 (pre-trial diversion) was one of AMVETS’s top priority bills last year.

“Veterans risk their lives in defense of our country. It is our responsibility to ensure that they receive the support and care that they need when they return home,” Jackson said.

“I am proud to have authored one of AMVETS’s top priority bills of 2017 and I look forward to continuing my support for California veterans and their families,” she said.

Jackson was selected as AMVETS Legislator of the Year for her work authoring SB 725 and SB 1110.

SB 725 clarifies that active duty military service members and veterans who suffer from military related traumatic mental health conditions and are before the court charged with misdemeanor DUIs, are eligible for pretrial diversion programs.

This helps ensure that eligible veterans get treatment for substance abuse and mental health issues rather than jail time, and helps prevent repeat DUI offenses.

Jackson also authored SB 1110 in 2014. SB 1110 ensures defendants, who are current or former members of the military, are notified at the time of their arraignment that they may be eligible for Veterans Treatment Court rather than incarceration.

Veterans Treatment Courts assist veterans who are involved in the justice system by offering treatment for their underlying mental-health and substance-abuse issues as an alternative to jail or prison.

Jackson represents the 19th Senate District, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County.

— Marly Young for State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.