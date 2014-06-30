Amy Bernstein Joins SurfMedia Communications as Public Relations Associate

SurfMedia Communications is pleased to announce Amy Bernstein as a new public relations associate.

Bernstein brings a background in communications and outreach for nonprofits to SurfMedia Communications.

Prior to joining SurfMedia Communications, Bernstein interned with Special Olympics Santa Barbara, Direct Relief and Breathe California, a nonprofit that raises awareness for clean air and healthy lungs.

Bernstein received her bachelor’s degree in communication from Santa Clara University. While studying at Santa Clara, Bernstein was the VP of Membership for The Communication Honors Society, where she recruited new members and promoted events.

In her spare time, she enjoys running, reading and finding new recipes.

SurfMedia Communications provides marketing and public relations services for nonprofits and companies with a commitment to society.

— Kelly Kapaun is a senior account executive for SurfMedia Communications.