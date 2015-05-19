Amy Dunphy Joins Ambrecht & Associates Law Firm as Senior Associate

Amy Dunphy has joined the team of attorneys at Ambrecht & Associates as a senior associate, according to John Ambrecht, senior partner of the firm.

Most recently, Dunphy worked as an attorney in the Los Angeles office of a global law firm, focusing her practice on estate and gift tax planning, estate and trust administration, fiduciary litigation, charitable giving, and tax-exempt organizations.

Dunphy, who is fluent in Spanish, graduated in the top 10 percent of her class from the University of Southern California Law School in 2009. While a student, she was managing editor of the Law Review. Prior to attending law school, she earned a bachelor of arts degree from Tufts University and worked for a prominent Massachusetts family foundation.

Ambrecht & Associates is an estate planning and tax specialty law firm. The office is located at 1224 Coast Village Circle, Suite 32 in Santa Barbara. The phone number is 805.965.1329.

Dunphy can be reached at [email protected].

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Ambrecht & Associates.