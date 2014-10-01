MAD Academy Presents ‘An Album of Santa Barbara Faces’ by Photographer Stephanie Baker

The MAD Academy is proud to present "Now & Then: An Album of Santa Barbara Faces" by Santa Barbara portrait photographer Stephanie Baker.

This collection of photographs, on display through Thursday, represents a 25-year retrospective of her work.

Baker sees this exhibition as an opportunity to share the 25 years of portrait photographs, and in a sense she is "giving back" to the community that helped her create them.

“I really feel this is a community photo album, and that I’m a historian capturing a moment in time,” Baker said.

The hope is to create an event that the community will come to experience the history and view thousands of faces, possibly their own, or those of their children and friends.

Baker has served on the board of the MAD Academy, and has contributed numerous fundraising photo sessions to various arts organizations, including Kindermusik, the Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts, State Street Ballet and Santa Barbara Dance Arts. She has also done portrait photography for Stage Left Productions, Santa Barbara High School Theatre and National Charity League.