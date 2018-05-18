Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 1:55 pm | Mostly Cloudy 72º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Arts & Lectures Cooks Up an Evening with Celebrity Chef Anthony Bourdain

An intimate crowd savors dinner created by local chefs before devouring practical advice and other morsels dished out by the renowned raconteur

Author and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain speaks at a UCSB Arts & Lectures event at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

Author and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain speaks at a UCSB Arts & Lectures event at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3288 > of 14
Top sponsor Sara Miller McCune, right, with her good friend Nancy Brown.

Top sponsor Sara Miller McCune, right, with her good friend Nancy Brown. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3287 > of 14
Brandi Fraser, left, Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree and Bryan King.

Brandi Fraser, left, Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree and Bryan King. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3289 > of 14
Top sponsor Lynda Weinman with UCSB Arts & Lectures’ Roman Baratiak, center, and supporter Nickolas Mutton.

Top sponsor Lynda Weinman with UCSB Arts & Lectures' Roman Baratiak, center, and supporter Nickolas Mutton. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3290 > of 14
UCSB Arts & Lectures Director Celesta Billeci, left, with sponsor Dorothy Largay.

UCSB Arts & Lectures Director Celesta Billeci, left, with sponsor Dorothy Largay. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3291 > of 14
Bobbie, left, and John Kinnear with Kurt Koenig and Carolyn Chandler.

Bobbie, left, and John Kinnear with Kurt Koenig and Carolyn Chandler. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3292 > of 14
David, left, and Lyn Anderson with Stacey Byers and Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History President Luke Swetland.

David, left, and Lyn Anderson with Stacey Byers and Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History President Luke Swetland. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3293 > of 14
Sponsor Marcy Carsey and son Peter, right, with UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang.

Sponsor Marcy Carsey and son Peter, right, with UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3294 > of 14
Auctioneer Eric Sonquist sells gourmet group dinners for 12, each prepared by local top chefs.

Auctioneer Eric Sonquist sells gourmet group dinners for 12, each prepared by local top chefs. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3295 > of 14
Chef Michael Hutchings, seen with his wife and well-known pastry chef Christine Dahl, donated 400 abalone bites.

Chef Michael Hutchings, seen with his wife and well-known pastry chef Christine Dahl, donated 400 abalone bites. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3296 > of 14
From left, Caroline Grange, Victoria Foster, Pamela Lewis and Sue Parker.

From left, Caroline Grange, Victoria Foster, Pamela Lewis and Sue Parker. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3297 > of 14
UCSB professor Len de Benedictis, left, with Gail and John Campanella.

UCSB professor Len de Benedictis, left, with Gail and John Campanella. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3298 > of 14
Dacia and Riley Harwood.

Dacia and Riley Harwood. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3299 > of 14
The reception area seen full of happy guests.

The reception area seen full of happy guests. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3300 > of 14
 
By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | May 18, 2018 | 12:47 p.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures presented its 2018 benefit event, a special night with renowned food personality and internationally acclaimed raconteur Anthony Bourdain, on May 9 in the outdoor courtyards of the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

A pleasant evening of stories and a Q&A with the well-known food personality, journalist, author and television celebrity was enjoyed by an intimate crowd who counted themselves lucky to see this firepower in person. Bourdain is best known for his Emmy Award-winning television show, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, and as the bestselling author of Kitchen Confidential.

Bourdain shared a couple of gems of practical advice with the audience based on his destinations in 100 airports every year: “Avoid Western food, don’t drink in Russia, stay hydrated, and don’t order ice or mixers.” Describing his TV series, he said, “My show has morphed. People tell me stuff they don’t tell hard news. I just ask them simple questions. I eat what they serve and respect local customs.”

The Peabody Award aptly described the evening’s celeb: “Bourdain first made his name as a chef but seems obsessed with discovering new taste sensations. Wherever his appetite takes him, it’s the side-dish stories that make his visits so memorable and nourishing. Apart from his knowledge of food and cooking, he’s comfortable with himself and with other people. He’s irreverent, honest, curious and never condescending.”

Before Bourdain’s 7 p.m. arrival fresh from a filming in Bali, more than 200 guests savored the evening’s dinner, which was created by local executive chefs Peter Lee of Loquita, Jason Paluska of The Lark and Weston Richards of Les Marchands.

The locavore element featured cocktails by local mixologists, wine from premium local vintners, and ingredients from Central Coast Creamery, Earthtrine Farms, Ellwood Canyon Farms, Good Land Organics, Plow to Porch, Santa Barbara Mariculture, Sea Stephanie FishThe Cultured Abalone Farm and other local purveyors.

Making the evening possible were “Executive Chef” level sponsors Sara Miller McCune, Lynda Weinman and Bruce Heavin. In addition, “Chef de Cuisine” sponsors included Meg and Dan Burnham, Marcy Carsey, Audrey and Timothy Fisher, Kath Lavidge and Ed McKinley, Susan and Craig McCaw, Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree, and Susan and Bruce Worster.

Top sponsor Sara Miller McCune, right, with her good friend Nancy Brown.
Top sponsor Sara Miller McCune, right, with her good friend Nancy Brown. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

A&L Miller McCune Executive Director Celesta Billeci acknowledged all of the donors and purveyors who supported the fundraiser.

UCSB Arts & Lectures acknowledged the generous support of SAGE Publishing for its major corporate support of the 2017-18 season.

“The evening was made possible by many people, but especially to Sherry Villanueva, A&L ambassador and founder and managing partner of Acme Hospitality, for her vision to make this event possible,” sponsor McCune told Noozhawk. “Kudos to executive chef Jason Paluska and The Lark restaurant, which closed for the evening so the chef and staff could present this wonderful dinner.”

The menu included a locally sourced Ellwood Canyon spring garden salad that included carrots, sugar snap peas and candy cane beets. Entrée choices included slow-cooked lamp ribs, roasted sea bass, and Vadouvan spiced farro and grilled sunburst squash. Rounding out the gourmet meal was Kaffir lime leaf panna cotta and chocolates by Jessica Foster.

Volunteer Dan Burnham did double duty as a sponsor and auctioneer who ably sold off five private group dinners prepared by five of the area’s top chefs. The bids were high, with dinners going for $15,000, $17,000, $12,000, $24,000 and $17,000.

The generous live auction donors included chefs Gary Singh from Bibi Ji, Paluska from The Lark, Johan Denizot for Belmond El Encanto, Justin West of Wildwood Kitchen and Greg Murphy from Bouchon.

Founded in 1959, UCSB Arts & Lectures annually presents more than 100 events, from critically acclaimed concerts and dance performances by world-renowned artists to talks by groundbreaking authors and film series at UCSB and Santa Barbara-area venues.

The Bourdain event proceeds will benefit educational outreach programs that serve more than 30,000 community members annually.

Click here for more information, or contact UCSB publicist Caitlin O’Hara at 805.893.3494 or [email protected].

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 