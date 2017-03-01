An Evening with Author of “The Underground Railroad”

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Colson Whitehead: An Evening with the Author of The Underground Railroad, recipient of the 2016 National Book Award at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at UCSB Campbell Hall. Books will be available for purchase and signing at the event.

Whitehead's latest book, The Underground Railroad — winner of the 2016 National Book Award — chronicles a young slave’s desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South.

With a body of work that includes acclaimed novels such as Sag Harbor, John Henry Days and The Colossus of New York, Whitehead takes on the marginal, the strange and the surreal.

With his storytelling, anecdotes and irreverent rules for writing, Whitehead will reveal how he came to write his powerful new work.

The Underground Railroad, is a No. 1 New York Times bestseller. It was chosen by Amazon as the No. 1 book of 2016, was included in numerous 2016 best books lists – including The New York Times’ and The Washington Post’s top 10 books of the year.

It also was a selection for Oprah’s Book Club 2016. Oprah Winfrey writes: “After turning the final page, I knew immediately I’d read something that would never leave me.”

President Barack Obama recommended The Underground Railroad as his 2016 summer read for fiction on Fareed Zakaria GPS, calling it “powerful, discussing some of the issues around race and American history.”

The Washington Post said: “The Underground Railroad reanimates the slave narrative, disrupts our settled sense of the past and stretches the ligaments of history right into our own era."

Whitehead is a Pulitzer Prize and PEN/Faulkner Award finalist and is the recipient of both a MacArthur Fellowship and a Guggenheim Fellowship.

His talk is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, with support from community partner the Orfalea Family; part of the Lynda and Bruce Thematic Learning Initiative series Creating a Better World. Presented in cooperation with the UCSB MultiCultural Center.



Tickets are $20 for general public, free for UCSB students with valid student ID.



For tickets and more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures, 893-3535 or visit www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu.

— Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures.