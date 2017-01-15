Monday, April 23 , 2018, 11:42 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

An Evening with David Cassidy at Granada

"Partridge Family" star and singing sensation has kept the hits coming

David Cassidy’s “I Think I Love You” was the best selling record of 1971. (Granada Theatre Concert Series)
By Carrie Cooper for The Granada Theatre | January 15, 2017 | 2:05 p.m.

A nostalgic rock and roll performance is on the program as the Granada Theatre Concert Series presents An Evening with David Cassidy at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at 1214 State St., Santa Barbara.

Cassidy has an ability to reinvent himself, and adapt to numerous genres. Thanks to his role in The Partridge Family, he became a TV and performing phenomenon by the time he was 20. Cassidy has managed to stay at the top of his game for over four decades.

From TV to recording and concert tours, from Broadway and London’s West End to Las Vegas shows, Cassidy has made his mark and been lauded with nominations and awards in each arena.

Cassidy was responsible for seven chart-topping Partridge Family singles including “Doesn’t Somebody Want To Be Wanted,” “I Woke Up In Love This Morning,” “Breaking Up Is Hard To Do,” and “I Think I Love You,” the best selling record of 1971.

As a solo artist, he has had hit singles including “Cherish,” “Could It Be Forever,” “How Can I Be Sure,” “Rock Me Baby” and “Lyin’ to Myself.” His 2004 CD, “Then and Now,” was in the Top Five and reached platinum status.

Tickets to An Evening with David Cassidy are $29-$68, and are available now through the Granada Theatre’s box office, 899-2222. Dates and times are subject to change.

Sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust, The Granada Theatre Concert Series 2017 lineup also includes: Rita Wilson’s Liner Notes: Songwriters, Stories and Music with Richard Marx, Billy Steinberg and MoZella. March 11; An Evening with Kathy Griffin, April 1; and Rodriguez: A Solo Acoustic Evening, May 20.

Visit www.granadasb.org for a complete schedule of performances and to purchase tickets.

— Carrie Cooper for The Granada Theatre.

 
