An Evening with Activist Gloria Steinem

Champion of equality and civil rights served as honorary co-chair of the Jan. 21 Women's March on Washington

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents An Evening with Gloria Steinem at 7:30p.m. Thursday, March 2, at the Arlington Theatre.

A social activist, writer, editor and outspoken defender of women’s rights since the 1960s, Steinem served as honorary co-chair of the Jan. 21 Women's March on Washington.

She is a champion on issues of equality and is a key figure in the feminist movement, which has changed the lives of women around the world.

A frequent political and social commentator, Steinem helped create New York and Ms. magazines, helped form the National Women’s Political Caucus and has written numerous essays and books, including her latest, the bestseller travelogue My Life on the Road.

Steinem is a frequent media spokeswoman on issues of equality. She is particularly interested in the shared origins of sex and race caste systems, gender roles and child abuse as roots of violence, non-violent conflict resolution, cultures of indigenous peoples and organizing across boundaries for peace and justice.



Steinem helped to found the Women’s Action Alliance, a pioneering national information center that specialized in nonsexist, multiracial children’s education, and the National Women’s Political Caucus, a group that continues to work to advance the numbers of pro-equality women in elected and appointed office at a national and state level.

She also co-founded the Women’s Media Center in 2004. She was co-founder of and president of Voters for Choice, a pro-choice political action committee, for 25 years, then with the Planned Parenthood Action Fund when it merged with VFC for the 2004 elections.

She was co-founder and serves on the board of Choice USA (now URGE), a national organization that supports young pro-choice leadership and works to preserve comprehensive sex education in schools.

She is the founding president of the Ms. Foundation for Women, a national multi-racial, multi-issue fund that supports grassroots projects to empower women and girls, and also a founder of its Take Our Daughters to Work Day, a first national day devoted to girls that has now become an institution here and in other countries.



Steinem graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Smith College in 1956, then spent two years in India on a Chester Bowles Fellowship. She wrote for Indian publications and was influenced by Gandhian activism.

Charting new territory as producer of the groundbreaking Viceland TV show Woman, Steinem continues to forge her own path.

An Evening with Gloria Steinem is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. With support from Community Partner the Orfalea Family. Part of The Lynda and Bruce Thematic Learning Initiative: Creating a Better World. Books will be available for purchase and signing at the event.

Tickets are $50-$70 for the general public, $15 for all students (valid student ID required). An Arlington facility fee will be added to each ticket price.



For tickets and more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures, 893-3535, or visit www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu, or contact the Arlington Theatre, 963-4408 or thearlingtontheatre.com.

To accommodate high demand, a Gloria Steinem simulcast has been added. Her lecture will be screened live at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at UCSB Campbell Hall. Tickets for the simulcast are $10 for the general public, $5 for all students with valid student ID.

For simulcast tickets and more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures, 893-3535 or visit www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu.

Event sponsors: Sara Miller McCune and Lynda Weinman & Bruce Heavin; corporate sponsor: Wells Fargo Private Bank; media sponsors: KCBX 89.5 FM Santa Barbara, KCSB 91.9 FM, Santa Barbara Independent and VOICE Magazine; wine sponsor: Casa Dumetz Wines.

— Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures.