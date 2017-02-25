An Evening With Jim Messina to Benefit Sansum

Jim Messina will appear in a special benefit concert for the William Sansum Diabetes Center at 7 p.m. March 4 at the Lobero Theatre.

Jackson Gilles will open the evening with a short set. At age 3, he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and started wearing an insulin pump at age 4. In 2016, the San Marcos High School student won the Santa Barbara Teen Star USA competition at the Arlington Theatre.

Giles has faced his health challenges partly through his commitment to the power of music.

Messina's career spans five decades and three acclaimed rock super groups: Buffalo Springfield, Poco and Loggins & Messina. With Buffalo Springfield, he produced and played bass on their last album.

He next formed Poco with Ritchie Furay and Rusty Young and produced their first two albums including the signature song “You Better Think Twice,” then went on to produce and partner with Kenny Loggins releasing nine best-selling Loggins & Messina albums.

For the benefit concert for Santa Barbara’s William Sansum Diabetes Center, Messina is likely to perform a musical cross-section of his career as he is joined by his band and special guest John McFee (The Doobie Brothers’ long-time guitarist and multi-instrumentalist).

The William Sansum Diabetes Center is known for diabetes research, education and care. Dr. William D. Sansum was the first physician in the U.S. to produce and administer life-saving insulin to patients with diabetes and in 1944 founded the nonprofit organization in Santa Barbara.

Tickets are on sale now at the Lobero Theatre Box Office. $125 (VIP featuring a post-concert Artist reception) $75 section A and $60 section B. Call 963-0761 or buy online at Lobero.org.

— Angie Bertucci for Lobero Theatre.