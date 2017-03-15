Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 5:53 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Anacapa School Fundraiser in ‘An Octopus’s Garden’

By Karen Callanan for Anacapa School | March 15, 2017

Anacapa School will continue its Ocean Health theme with its annual fundraiser — Anacapa in an Octopus’s Garden — 12:30-5 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at 814 Santa Barbara St.

This parent-sponsored fundraiser brings the community together for lunch, silent auction, and a spirited live auction of higher-end items. Proceeds benefit programs and scholarships for Anacapa students in grades 7-12.

The auction theme was inspired by Anacapa’s three-day intensive Synthesis Unit on Ocean Health, where professional and field experts spoke with students, offering in-depth information on this important and timely topic.

Students continue to digest and synthesize the material, working in smaller groups, to produce videos and reports; detailing what they've learned.

Ocean Health reaches beyond regular classroom studies, with Anacapa’s partnership with Kyle Neumann, a Ph.D student in marine science at UCSB.

The partnership is allowing Anacapa's robotics class to build an Open ROV and collaborate with UCSB and Santa Barbara Channelkeepers to explore more of our local ocean and coastline.

Next month, the robotics class students will head out on the Channelkeepers boat and release their OpenROV for more ocean floor exploring.

Students continue to have the topic of ocean health integrated into their education with speakers coming to campus for Breakfast Club, the daily morning session reserved for announcements and guest speakers each day.

Money raised from the auction will allows the school to continue to offer a challenging academic program, dedicated faculty, small classes and student trips, all with an emphasis on critical thinking and being involved citizens.

— Karen Callanan for Anacapa School.


 

 

