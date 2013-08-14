Monday, June 11 , 2018, 1:58 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Business

Anacapa Project Celebrates Its Grand Revitalization with 3 New Businesses

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies welcome the Funk Zone development's latest tenants — The Lark, Lucky Penny and Les Marchands Wine Bar

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | August 14, 2013 | 9:11 p.m.

More than two years of hard work officially paid off Wednesday as stakeholders of the Funk Zone’s Anacapa project celebrated the grand opening of the new development's restaurant and cornerstone property.

Nine new businesses are slated to open at 131 Anacapa St., occupying 16,700 square feet of refurbished warehouse space in downtown Santa Barbara that formerly housed the Bay Café and the Santa Barbara Fish Market.

The Lark and Lucky Penny restaurants were highlighted during Wednesday’s celebration, as well as the opening of Les Marchands Wine Bar & Merchant.

Many businesses in the block-long development along Yanonali Street between Anacapa and Helena streets had soft openings earlier this month or summer, while three businesses (Guitar Bar, Avelina Wine Company and Area 5.1) are nearing openings of their own.

Wednesday’s gathering served as a reminder of the development’s purpose: to revitalize the neighborhood with an “eat and drink local” mantra.

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider took part in three ribbon-cutting ceremonies in front of each business, along with Katie and David Hay of Central Coast Real Estate LLC — the developers put in charge of the project by a group of local investors who purchased the property more than two years ago.

Dozens of grand opening guests gathered for a cocktail and wine reception on the patio just outside The Lark, a sit-down restaurant and project cornerstone along with the Lucky Penny take-away vendor.

Sherry Villanueva, a principal of the restaurant venture, said The Lark has been packed to the point of turning people away every night since its soft opening last week.

Villanueva said the two eateries and wine bar have created 115 jobs between them, just another reason to celebrate.

Katie Hay added that she hoped the Anacapa project was just the first of future similar developments turning something old into something new.

"We're really excited to show how you can preserve and repurpose an old building," she said.

Other Anacapa project businesses already open for business include Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., Cutler’s Artisan Spirits and Riverbench Vineyard & Winery.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 