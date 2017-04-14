Anacapa School Joins Channelkeeper to Explore Mohawk Reef

Joined by a mutual respect of learning about and protecting our local ocean, and desire to explore it deeper, Anacapa’s robotics class was invited to come aboard Santa Barbara Channelkeeper’s research boat and cruise out to Mohawk Reef where Anacapa released its OpenROV for the first time.

The experience did not disappoint, as the students could watch on their computer from the boat to see the ROV showing a healthy marine environment, with plenty of fish, lobsters and even a large spider crab that appeared to attack the ROV.

Part of Anacapa’s curriculum incorporates an annual, three-day intensive, critical thinking Synthesis Unit. This year’s topic was Ocean Health. During the three days, the students received up-close and personal interaction with a variety of professional and field experts on the topic.

In keeping with the Ocean Health theme, the robotics class took the opportunity to construct a submersible ROV. During the unit, Penny Owens, education and outreach director for Channelkeeper, was one of the guest speakers, and with word of the new ROV, a partnership was born.

“Our hope with our robotics program has always been to connect with people with the common goal of restoring the health of the marine environment,” said Bryan Anderson, Anacapa School’s robotics, calculus and algebra teacher.

“We feel very fortunate to have this partnership with Channelkeeper to help us to utilize our ROV and educate our students in a unique way,” Anderson said.

“Channelkeeper is thrilled to offer this opportunity for Anacapa School students to experience being out on the water, test out their ROV, and to make a connection to our underwater ecosystems,” said Penny Owens.

“Since most people are inspired to protect what they know and love, this firsthand experience on the water will strengthen and inspire our youth to better protect the ocean,” Owens said.

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, a local grassroots environmental group that works to protect and restore the Channel and its watersheds, is offering marine conservation boat trips to local youth.

The goal of these educational trips is to increase ocean awareness and stewardship in the community by getting more people out on the water to explore the extraordinary natural wonders off our shore and inspiring them to do their part to protect the marine environment.

— Karen Callanan for Anacapa School.