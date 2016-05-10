Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 12:38 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Anacapa School Announces Distinguished Scholar Merit Award for New Students

By Hilary Doubleday for Anacapa School | May 10, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.

Anacapa School is proud to announce the Distinguished Scholar Merit Award for new students entering Anacapa for the 2016-17 school year. This scholarship, a one-time opportunity in celebration of the school’s 35th anniversary, was approved by the Anacapa board of trustees in March 2016.

The award will offer tuition assistance to qualified new applicants of merit in 7th-12th grade and is intended to provide an opportunity for students who are seeking college preparatory academics and who will benefit from our small school setting. There are several Distinguished Scholar awards available.

Founded in 1981, Anacapa is a strategically small, independent school located in downtown Santa Barbara. Graduates of Anacapa attend the finest colleges and universities in the country and abroad and continually demonstrate that they are positioned for success once accepted at these schools.

Anacapa’s unique program is renowned for its development of student critical thinking and leadership through its Synthesis Units, opportunities for civic involvement, mentored internships and rigorous college prep program.

Anacapa school trips at the beginning and end of every school year immerse students in experiential learning, build community and further develop student confidence.

Every student receives individual attention, is known and is supported. This is the Anacapa difference.

In order to be eligible for the Distinguished Scholar Merit Award a student must meet the following requirements:

» Have achieved strong standardized test scores

» Possess a competitive academic record and GPA

» Exhibit dedication to scholastic activities both inside and out of the standard curriculum

» Demonstrate commitment to leadership, character development and community service

Interested applicants and families should contact Natalie Mills in the Anacapa School Admissions Office at 805.965.0228 or [email protected].

Hilary Doubleday represents Anacapa School.

 
