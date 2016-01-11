Monday, April 2 , 2018, 1:26 pm | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 
Anacapa School Announces Final Open House Before Priority Consideration Application Deadline

By Hilary Doubleday for Anacapa School | January 11, 2016 | 10:25 a.m.

Anacapa School will hold an open house for prospective 7th through 12th grade students Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016, which will include tours of classrooms and facilities as well as a presentation highlighting Anacapa’s outdoor program and all-school trips.

Student led tours will start at 5 p.m., and the program featuring teachers, student speakers and Headmaster Gordon Sichi will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m.

Founded in 1981, Anacapa School has a long history in Santa Barbara as a small, independent school that makes a difference in students’ lives.

Through academic and experiential learning, Anacapa students are encouraged to integrate critical thinking, creativity, integrity and compassion in order to develop their potential.

The school’s downtown Santa Barbara location allows Anacapa students unmatched civic benefits such as school-sponsored internships, regular interactions with civic leaders and community service opportunities.

Small class sizes and low teacher-to-student ratios guarantee that every student is known and mentored and has ample opportunities for leadership.

A strong college-preparatory curriculum ensures that Anacapa students have creative opportunities in the fine and performing arts and are solidly prepared for the academic rigors of college, earning students acceptances to top colleges and universities worldwide.

Wednesday’s open house is the school’s last recruitment event before the priority consideration application deadline of Feb. 5, 2016.

All members of the family are welcome. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, go to www.anacapaschool.org or call Natalie Mills at 805.965.0228

Hilary Doubleday represents Anacapa School.

 
